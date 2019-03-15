Planning for the Fort Smith Career and Technology Center is underway with anticipated courses, plans and potential equipment needs expected to be announced this spring.

Director of Secondary Education Ginni McDonald updated the school board Monday on the progress of creating the center.

McDonald said there has been an evaluation of what the district already offers its students and community needs, how it can feed students into the pathways it wants to offer and comparing what other resources are available in other parts of the country to what the district desires to implement.

Amber Billingsley, Chaffin Junior High computer science teacher, said in a video presented at the meeting that she was unsure how the CTC would work. When one of the planning committees did a site visit, however, she saw the potential for furthering students’ learning opportunities.

“Today’s students learn differently than they used to, but we’re still using the same methods to teach them,” Billingsley said.

The CTC will give students an opportunity to learn with the equipment they’ll see in the various industries through an “engaging, interactive, project-based approach.

“That’s an incredibly valuable experience that we are definitely not offering now,” Billingsley said.

McDonald said replicating how different industries operate makes learning relevant to students. She noted the facilities on the various site visits looked like the shops, doctor’s offices, labs and pharmacies students will work in post graduation.

The facilities, however, are not limited in use. Some locations visited had work areas, standard classrooms and places for career-exploration activities.

While there are not plans to move any “core” teachers to the center yet, Fort Smith Superintendent Doug Brubaker said the district is discussing the possibility in the future. This would cut down on the transportation needed to take students to and from the CTC, and it would allow students who are greatly invested in the programs to take their primary classes in one location.

McDonald and the district planning staff has asked students what their hopes for the center are. They like the idea of getting to learn in environments similar to what they’ll see in various careers and have the opportunity to earn certifications in health care, advanced technology, information technology and general employment certificates.

The students also encourage those who will get to use the center to “get in it early” and take advantage of the resources Fort Smith schools are giving them, because it will make things easier when they apply for jobs or go to college.

“I love hearing from the students. I just appreciate you all listening to what the requests were and following through,” said Board President Susan McFerran.

McDonald said the students provide “rich information” that adults don’t necessarily always want to hear, but they’ve been enlightened by the students and their experiences.

“We believe we will create a student that is more mature, more ready for apprenticeships and certainly more ready for employment or college as they leave high school,” McDonald said.

Clint Johnson of Gerdau and Bridgette Key of OK Foods said they’re excited to see the program come to fruition and encouraged by the district reaching out to the local industries to gauge their needs as the CTC and its curriculum is finalized.

The board recently approved the donation of land and a building for the CTC, saving the district about $3 million in acquisition costs. It also approved at the meeting a resolution to release the land at Chaffee Crossing back to the Fort Chaffee Redevelopment Authority, because it does not plan to develop it by the end of the year.