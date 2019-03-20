In addition to the normal books and perhaps not so normal movies and video games, check out options at the Booneville Library now include fishing rod and reel combinations.

Participating in the Tackle Loaner Program, the library offers eight poles for two week check out periods. The poles are Shakespeare Spincasters and the reel is a Shakespeare TI 10 model.

Requirements for checking out the poles is to be a library card holder and be at least 16 years of age and, librarian Brittany Downs notes, those over 16 are required to have a fishing license in the state. Also, those under 18 must have parental consent for the checkout, Downs said.

“This is a great opportunity to sing up for a library card,” Downs said.

The pole comes with fishing line in the reel but is not equipped with a hook or lures.

Downs said she is also moving toward starting a separate fishing program within the library that will utilize different poles which will remain in the facility.

The library will also be hosting a boating education course from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 20. Anyone wishing to attend can pre-register at www.register-ed.com.