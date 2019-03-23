THEFTS
RIDGEWAY DRIVE, 3600 BLOCK: A vehicle break-in was reported.
PHOENIX AVENUE, 7600 BLOCK: A projector and an audio control panel valued at $700 were reported stolen.
NORTH 23RD STREET, 2900 BLOCK: Scrap metal and copper wire valued at $100 were reported stolen in a burglary involving force.
NORTH ALBERT PIKE AVENUE, 1200 BLOCK: A vehicle break-in was reported.
ASSAULTS
A FORT SMITH MAN reported his roommate pinned him to the ground and hit him with a baseball bat.
A FORT SMITH WOMAN reported a man hit her knees with the back bumper of his vehicle.
MARCELL BONNIE CHRONISTER OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of felony second-degree battery.
FORGERIES/FRAUDS
A FORT SMITH WOMAN reported 18 unauthorized purchases valued at $1,200 to her credit card.
A FORT SMITH WOMAN reported two credit card companies had contacted her about opening accounts she hadn't opened.