The Logan County Democrats will meet on Tuesday, March 26, at 5:30 p.m., in the meeting room at Pizza Italia in Booneville, located at 635 East Main Street.

Our guests will include Christina Mullinax, lead organizer with Planned Parenthood Little Rock; Chelsea Miller, NWA political consultant; and a representative from the Democratic Party of Arkansas.

Attendees are welcome to eat dinner during the meeting. The buffet will be open that evening and menu ordering will also be available. Attendees are responsible for paying for their own dinner.

Follow the Logan County Democrats Facebook page for more information, including an upcoming event page for the March 26th meeting. Questions may also be addressed by emailing logan@arkdems.org.