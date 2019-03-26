Nearly 100 members of the Hot Springs Village Lady Duffer golf league were in attendance for their spring luncheon and season opening celebration recently at Beehive Neighborhood Hangout.

Members enjoyed bubbly libations along with a soup and sandwich lunch topped off with chocolate cake.

The league has signed 22 new members. “We’re 100 strong,” said Karen Feckler, vice president.

“We’re so happy to greet our new members.You’re going to have a very fun golfing experience,” said Jill Adams. She thanked sponsors for raffle prizes including the Beehive, Dolce Vita, Raffaella Rose, Caroline Racine and S&P Golf.

Winners of the Diva costume contest were Marian LaVelle, third place; Dawn Barnett, second place; and Karen Feckler, first place.

Mary Jane Platt, representing S&P Golf, 24255 Highway 5, was invited to speak about care of golf equipment, lessons and accessories.

The Lady Duffers is a perfect place for beginner golfers as well as seasoned players. The league is dedicated to assisting golfers to become comfortable playing on any course. League play is held Wednesdays at Coronado and is flighted according to handicap. First play this season is scheduled for April 3.

For more information and how to sign up for this league go to http://www.hsvladyduffer.com/