The Paris Area Chamber of Commerce has been recently preparing for one of the area’s spring events - the Big To Do on Highway 22 taking place April 10-13. According to Paris Area Chamber of Commerce Director Tonya Baumgartner, the event is an area-wide yard sale from Dardanelle to Barling with sales located on and off Highway 22. The event receives many visitors from surrounding states that travel to the area for the essentially 67 miles worth of cheap deals and unique finds. Visitors and locals can expect to find vendors selling food, homemade items, antiques, crafts and more.”Is it hard to judge the exact number of people that visit the area for the big yard