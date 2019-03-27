Conway’s Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) aimed to be more efficient with its action plan this year.

“We are trying to be more proactive this year and in future years, so we are submitting our action plan early this year with contingency language in the resolution,” Community Development Director Kiera Oluokun said. “All of the services and projects are allocated based on a set percentage so when we get our actual number, it will be increased or decreased but our percentage won’t change.”

Submitting the plan early will allow the organization to receive funding in a timely manner.

“Ideally, this will let us have a 30-day citizen’s participation plan earlier and when we get our actual number, we’ll be able to go ahead and submit our action plan and get our money sooner,” Oluokun said. “We’ll also have consistent dates each year.”

CDGB’s goal is to “allocate funds in such a manner that the maximum feasible priority is given to activities which will benefit low to moderate income families and eliminate slum and blight,” according to its mission statement.

Oluokun explained that “low income” is based on U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) guidelines.

CDBG estimates it will have $464,954 for its program year, which runs July 1, 2019, to June 30, 2020.

Oluokun said the plan is to spend 65 percent — estimated at $302,220 — for projects; 20 percent — roughly $92,990 — for administration; and 15 percent — estimated to be $69,743 — for services. All of the administration funds will be used for salaries, benefits, travel, training and office supplies.

The 2019 Action Plan indicates the services and projects portions will be divided as follows:

• 27 percent of the service funds to the Boys and Girls Club of Faulkner County, which is currently estimated around $19,243.

• 24 percent of the service funds to the Faulkner County Council on Aging, estimated at $17,000.

• Nearly 21.5 percent of the service funds to Independent Living Services, estimated to be $$15,000.

• A little more than 7 percent of service funds to Y.E.S., estimated to be $5,000.

• Almost 6 percent of the service funds to Milestones, estimated to be $4,000.

• 4.3 percent each of the service funds to Bethlehem House and the Women’s Shelter of Central Arkansas, estimated at $3,000.

• 3.6 percent of the service funds to Haven House, estimated to be $2,500.

• 1.4 percent of the service funds to the Ministry Center, with an estimate of $1,000.

• 96.7 of the projects funds to the acquisition and remodel of property for an emergency shelter, estimated to be $292,000.

• 3.3 percent of the projects funds to the city of Conway rental assistance program for low-income families or individuals, estimated at $10,000.

For more information on CDGB, visit https://conwayarkansas.gov/cdbg.