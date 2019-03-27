The Heritage Church at 1604 Pointer Trail in Van Buren will host the Western Arkansas River Valley Regional College of Prayer on Friday, March 8, at 6:30 p.m., and Saturday, March 9th from 8:30 a.m. till 4 p.m. The focus is “Lord, as Families, Teach Us To Pray.”

The presenter and facilitator will be Rev. Jon Mitchell, Executive Director of the College of Prayer International. Experence powerful God-encountering prayer, high worship and spiritual renewing while learning to pray like Jesus.

Learn to minister to the presence of the Lord and fellowship with others from around the River Valley.

Don’t miss this opportunity to unify our churches and experience personal and corporate revival as we seek God’s heart for our lives, our families, our churches and our community.

Pre-registeration fee for adults is $30 and student registration is $15. Registration includes a meal, snacks/refreshments and materials. Children’s ministry will be provided for this session for $10 per family. For more information, contact 479-474-6424.