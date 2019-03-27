In memory of my Dad, Gary A Rust who was a true cowboy. Not the type of "cowboy" who just wore boots, a hat, and a big belt buckle to the bar. He was an honest-to-goodness cowboy who grew up on and managed a ranch in Colorado. He rode horses to drive cattle to the high country; he worked almost 24-hour days during calving season; he welded steel for cattle corrals; he baled hay and all the rest that came with that life.

My family moved to Arkansas in 1979, when I was 5 years old, so that my parents could help take care of my grandparents. I imagine it was quite a different culture and strange surroundings for my parents, and Dad was no longer on a ranch. My parents raised me, my two sisters and my brother to be independent, kind, inclusive people, loving all people and loving all animals.

My first very significant lesson in rescue from my dad came when I brought a mid-sized, white dog home after finding her on a cold winter day, almost starved to death. I placed her in the backseat of my car and went straight to Dad's shop. He had such wisdom and calm about this poor dog. It was not even a question that I would get to attempt to save her. But Dad warned me that he wasn't sure she would survive. Together, as the dog lay in our dining room on a blanket, my dad and I watched and worried over her for a couple of days. She ate and drank a little, but she was too weak to stand. On the third night, Dad told me, "if she doesn't poop by tomorrow morning, we will have to put her down." I knew he was right, I knew he only cared about doing what was best for her. I couldn't sleep that night, dozing in and out of sadness and dread. Sometime in the very middle of that night, from the recesses of my bedroom, I heard that glorious sound of the dog making a huge, stinky mess that I would be so happy to clean up. And so, "Yoko" would be the first dog who belonged to me.

Dad not only rescued any type of abandoned animal who was lucky enough to walk onto his property, he also adopted from Heber Springs Humane Society. "Bailey" had been a resident of the Humane Society for a long time. Dad chose her and gave her a wonderful life. She went everywhere with him, and she had her own bowl for their nightly serving of ice cream. Bailey was soon joined by "Roni," and they lived happily with Dad's horses and a couple of randomly-present stray cats. (Bailey and Roni are now happily living with my brother's other animals, and trust that my brother is just as wonderful with his animals as was my dad).

Because of my dad's influence, my siblings and I have always adopted (no breeding, no shopping!) the animals we choose to bring into our families. Dad created several legacies. One of his most important legacies was that of saving animals who need our help. We miss him every day. And we will carry on his memory through giving what we can give to all creatures who need us.

That is why we chose to build a dog park, for Heber Springs Humane Society Shelter, in his memory. The park is already being used to exercise the shelter animals and to allow volunteers to spend time in the park with the dogs, socializing them for their new forever homes. My Dad would be so proud to know he was honored this way. Please go help the shelter animals and think of Gary A. Rust when you are there.