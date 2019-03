The annual South Logan County Relay for Life has been completely revamped.

This year’s Relay events will all be held in a single day, on Saturday, May 4, beginning with the survivor’s luncheon at the Jeral Hampton Meeting Place at noon. Doors will open at 11:30.

The luminary service will be held inside the Meeting Place as well, beginning at 1, with the outdoor events following. There will be no overnight stay or tents needed.