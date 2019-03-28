The Gattis-Logan County Library patrons might expect to see Dr. Seuss’ “One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish” or “The Rainbow Fish” by children’s author Marcus Pfister at the Library — but not necessarily the instruments to catch ‘em.

But now because of a joint project with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, the Gattis-Logan County Library has just launched the Tackle Loaner Program that provides fishing poles reels for patrons to borrow free of charge.

According to the AGFC, rod-and-reel combinations are placed in public libraries for individuals to check out, just as they would a library book. Some locations even include fly-tying equipment for checkout. Nearly 100 libraries across the state participate in this program.

Like other library materials, the fishing pole and reel is checked out through the library for one week. Any patron with a library card can check out a fishing pole. All participants must adhere to fishing laws, including having a fishing license for anyone 16 years or older.

The Tackle Loaner Program is just one of many programs that the Gattis-Logan County Library provides to educate, enrich and inspire the library patrons. It also encourages families to spend more outdoor time together.

To round out the experience, the library has books on fishing including “Fishing, Everything You Need To Know to Catch the Big One,” “Field & Stream Bass Fishing Handbook,” as well as a guide “H is for Hook A Fishing Alphabet.”

The library will soon be launching a new program for kids FINS that stemmed from the Tackle Loaner Program to continue engaging the next generation of anglers.

For more information on the Tackle Loaner program or any other of the library programs available, contact the Gattis-Logan County Library at (479) 963-2371 or visit the library located at 100 E. Academy St, Paris.