The Lady Eagles softball team is off to a strong start this season, sitting at 10-3 and rank among the leaders in all classifications in games played and wins. They played into the first weekend of their Spring break in Hope and came out as the runner up to a strong Prarieland, Texas team. When the game ended, they. Went into vacation mode, with several leaving immediately for some time away.

While some would need the break to nurse injuries and get healthy for the stretch run, many players and families took a break from the intensity of the season. Players were scattered from Colorado to Mexico, with several finding local getaways to spend some time away from the game. The Haller family, with three girls on the team, went hands on with alligators and large snakes, which must tell you just how intense the season is. While they fill their social media with images of their escapades, they know the time was counting down and it will be back to business as break ends.

The ladies returned to school Monday, and will host 5A Clarksville on Tuesday afternoon. They should return healthier and refreshed, with 4 players and 2 managers battling illness or injury before the break, and another suffering a setback during tournament play. They will jump right in to the stretch run of the season hosting 2two games, with conference foe Fountain Lake coming in as their second game in their return. Next week, they host five games, with Hackett being the only non conference tilt.

Head Coach Donald Hart wouldn’t have it any other way. Softball is an arms race, literally. Most games are decided by what happens inside the pithing circle, with most teams such to have one competitive pitcher. Paris has two, with Crowder College (Neosho, Mo) signee Sydney Ward and sophomore Jadyn Hart dominating thus far in the season.

Paris is the favorite in conference, and among a handful of teams expected to compete for the state title this Spring. They will host one round of the playoffs, a fist for Paris Softball. This team is special, and has a chance to bring home a title to Paris this season and for several to come.