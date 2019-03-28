U.S. Air Force Reserve Airman First Class Mason D. Castleberry graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland at San Antonio, Texas.

Castleberry earned distinction as an honor graduate, according to a news release.

He is the son of Tommy M. Castleberry of White Hall, and Camille Pourtikilian of Charlestown, Ind. He is also a 2018 graduate of White Hall High School.

The airman completed an eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills, according to the release.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force