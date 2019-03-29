To bring awareness to women’s heart health and the Go Red for Women campaign, the Health Services Staff of the Dollarway School District performed district-wide blood pressure checks recently.

Go Red for Women is the American Heart Association’s national movement to end heart disease and stroke in women, according to a news release.

Staff who wore red and had their blood pressure checked received a free Dollarway water bottle at the event which also celebrated Valentine’s Day.

“Thanks to our Dollarway Health Services Department for helping us to maintain heart health,” a spokesman said.