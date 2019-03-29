Students from Robert F. Morehead Middle School in the Dollarway School District earned a first place trophy in the Arkansas Black History Quiz Bowl recently.

Each team member also received a medal and Kindle Fire tablet, according to a news release.

The event was part of the Mid South Black Expo presented by the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences and held at the Clear Channel Metroplex Event Center at Little Rock.

“RFMMS students, 8th grader Kevion Reeves, 7th grader Antonio Madison, and 6th grader Jameah Sanders faced off against students from the Pocahontas School District in two rounds for the championship,” according to the release.

“The first round was closely contested and ended with a 30 point tie after eight questions. The second round was much of the same as all three contestants answered a question each causing the score to be tied with one question left,” according to the release.

“The last question was about a piece of Arkansas black history asking the name of the first school to attempt desegregation. Members from both teams frantically pressed their buzzers, but it was RFMMS student Kevion Reeves who was given the first opportunity to answer. His answer, ‘Hoxie 21,’ was determined to be the correct answer and ended the contest with a final score Pocahontas 60, Dollarway 70,” according to the release.

James Copeland is the RFMMS social studies teacher and accompanied the students to this event.

“I am beyond proud of what our students were able to accomplish and look forward to doing similar events in the future,” Copeland said.

The Dollarway community is proud of these students and their accomplishments, a spokesman said.