Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge’s office is accepting applications for summer interns. The summer internship session will begin Wednesday, June 5.

“Internships are an incredible way for students to gain real world work experience in a professional setting,” Rutledge said. “I want to encourage college students to take the opportunity to serve their State and communities by working in the rewarding public service sector.”

Applicant packet information is available under the Office section at ArkansasAG.gov. The deadline to apply is Wednesday, May 1.

Some students may be able to arrange for college credit for their internship depending on the requirements of their college or university.

Details: Katy Fraley, internship@ArkansasAG.gov or 501-682-2007.