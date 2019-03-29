Duane “Dak” Kees, the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Arkansas, will hold a town hall meeting from 6-8 pm. Monday, April 22, at the Camden Fairview High School Auditorium at Camden.

The topics for discussion will be cellular apps that are directed towards children, cyber bulling, and recent internet and phone scams directed toward senior adults, according to a news release.

This event is part of a series of town hall meetings the U.S. Attorney’s Office will be conducting throughout the state. The purpose is to educate the public on the various types of dangers facing children and senior adults. There will be a question and answer session to follow.

As the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Arkansas, Kees is the chief federal law enforcement officer for the district. He oversees an office of 51 attorneys and support staff and has offices in Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Texarkana and Hot Springs. Kees was appointed by President Trump in September of 2017 and took office in January 2018.