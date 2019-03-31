Sunday

Mar 31, 2019 at 12:01 AM


Crawford County

Kealey Williams, 2517 Dava St., Van Buren; Chapter 7.

Beverly Welch, 10100 U.S. 71 N., Mountainburg; Chapter 7.

Tony W. Bruton and Jennifer J. Bruton, 10025 Lynn Drive, Rudy; Chapter 13.

John Luhrs and Semenika Luhrs, 6480 E. Highway 252, Van Buren; Chapter 13.

Franklin County

Michael Glenn Eugene Yell, P.O. Box 391, Ozark; Chapter 7.

Bobby Ray Adkinson, aka Bobby R. Adkinson, 5300 Pond Creek Road, Ozark; Chapter 7.

Johnson County

Tonona G. Stone, 369 Private Road 4109, Oark; Chapter 7.

Jodi Pearson, P.O. Box 354, Clarksville; Chapter 7.

Joshua Stevenson and Elizabeth Stevenson, 4235 CR 4160, Oark; Chapter 7.

Logan County

Dustin Jeremy Brown and Donna Jean Brown, 219 E. Maple St., Paris; Chapter 7.

David L. Scantling, dba Scantling Heat & Air and Tammy M. Scantling, 208 S. College St., Booneville; Chapter 7.

Polk County

Richard A. Bahr and Pranee Bahr, 1800 Valley View St., Mena; Chapter 7.

Kenneth L. Young, 3085 Polk Road 44, Mena; Chapter 7.

Scott County

Malcolm Page and Kimberley Page, 1157 Overlook Road, Waldron; Chapter 13.

Marci C. Starr, aka Cyan Starr, P.O. Box 512, Waldron; Chapter 7.

Sebastian County

Ashley Leemae Vann, 3923 Morris Drive, Fort Smith; Chapter 13.

Ronald M. Kaylor Jr., aka Ron Kaylor, 3015 Osage St., Fort Smith; Chapter 13.

Joshua Patrick Neathery, aka Josh Patrick Neathery and Shelby Brianne Neathery, aka Shelby Brianne Gregory, 317 N. 21st St., Fort Smith; Chapter 7.

Shelby Dee Zapata, aka Shelby Oliver, aka Shelby Hernandez, 1321 Gary St., Fort Smith; Chapter 7.

Cynthia Ann King, 2100 N. 31st St., Apt. 281, Fort Smith; Chapter 7.

Audriena Cooper, aka Audriena Price, 1439 Brazil Ave., Apt. B, Fort Smith; Chapter 7.

Michael Jerry Hill, aka Mike Hill, dba Legacy Grill, dba Legacy Hospitality Group LLC and Ann Marie Hill, 3105 Park Ave., Fort Smith; Chapter 13.

Sarah A. Guillory, 2208 S. R St., Fort Smith; Chapter 7.

Blanche C. Williams, aka Clark Williams, 3400 Palestine Road, Huntington; Chapter 7.

Dathul Ballard, 3400 Palestine Road, Huntington; Chapter 7.

Gregory Gordon Griffith, 10013 Old Mill Road, Fort Smith; Chapter 7.