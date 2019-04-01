The Grand Theatre, located on the southwest corner of Oak and Chestnut, opened September 20, 1912. H.B. Ingram provided seating for 550 in opera-type chairs; the balcony held 150. There were six dressing rooms and equipment for any kind of stage sets.

The first show under Ingram management was “Madam Sherri.” Operators of the Grand after Ingram were Pence, Rogers, Stewart and later Jesse H. Lincoln (1924). Later, Carlos Brown, W.A. Nance and O.C. Hauber of Pine Bluff, operated the Grand.

The Grand was established before the arrival of motion pictures and served as a venue for live performances. Troupes would come to town and perform for a couple of nights at a time. It was also the venue for the annual Conway Elks Club Talent Show from 1910 to 1917.

Before movies with sound, background music was provided. One particularly popular movie, “Ready Money,” had three reels with a five-piece orchestra furnishing the music. Other films were often accompanied by a piano player.

When the Grand was converted to a movie theater, moviegoers typically would see a comedy followed by a serial (a chapter in an ongoing story). The serials were not always deemed appropriate; there was at least one instance when the mayor censored a Fatty Arbuckle series. Then the main attraction began. Viewers were enticed with coming attractions after the show.

This photograph is part of the permanent photograph collection at the Faulkner County Museum. To see more Faulkner County Museum artifacts, visit the museum, its Facebook page or its website www.faulknercountymuseum.org Help preserve the county’s history by supporting the museum!