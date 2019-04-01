Tuesday, April 16th

1:30 p.m. – What’s for Lunch? –We have 8,000 gallons of aquariums, filled with many of the fish species found in Lake Dardanelle. Join park staff in the visitor center as they feed the fish live food. See for yourself, what’s for lunch?

Thursday, April 18th

3 p.m. – Lake Cruise

Friday, April 19th

6 p.m. –Lake Cruise

Saturday, April 20th

9a.m. – Marsh Mystery – As the Arkansas River journeys through Lake Dardanelle, it continually shapes the land and creates opportunities for people like you. We have to be careful when enjoying these opportunities that we don’t affect others. Join a park interpreter at the amphitheater and help her solve a marsh mystery. Discover how you can help protect our natural areas.

11:30 a.m. – Letterboxing – Letterboxing is a centuries old activity much like geocaching, but uses a compass. Join a park interpreter in the visitor center Orientation Room to learn to use a compass, and get started on your hunt for the letterboxes hidden in the park. Supplies are provided.

12:30 p.m. – The Stories of Lake Dardanelle – Exploration, opportunity, and progress forged the culture you find here today. Meet a park interpreter in the Orientation Room to hear some stories of the past that create the wonderful and unique culture in the River Valley, see these stories come to life right before your eyes!

1:30 p.m. – What’s for Lunch? –We have 8,000 gallons of aquariums, filled with many of the fish species found in Lake Dardanelle. Join park staff in the visitor center as they feed the fish live food. See for yourself, what’s for lunch?

1:45 p.m. – Critter Crunch – Lake Dardanelle’s diverse habitats provide homes for many creatures large and small. Join a park interpreter in the kid’s corner of the visitor center as she tells you about some of the smaller creatures. She will also be feeding these creatures; so come discover the small native wonders we have around us.

2:30 p.m. – Native American Games –Have you ever thought about the daily lives of Native Americans and wondered how they spent their free time, back in history, way before this area was a state park? Meet a park interpreter at the amphitheater to learn some of the games Native Americans developed, played, and perfected. All ages welcome!

4p.m. – Crumple Watershed – The watershed surrounding Lake Dardanelle is the backbone for the Arkansas River as it journeys through the lake creating opportunities for people like you. Join a park at the amphitheater to learn about Lake Dardanelle’s vast and wide watershed. Then make your own watershed and see how the water rolls through your land!

7p.m. – Insect Orchestra – Have you heard the music that the insects here at Lake Dardanelle make in the evenings? Join a park interpreter at the amphitheater to learn how insects make their music and help us create our own “insect orchestra.”

Tuesday, April 23rd

1:30 p.m. – What’s for Lunch? –We have 8,000 gallons of aquariums, filled with many of the fish species found in Lake Dardanelle. Join park staff in the visitor center as they feed the fish live food. See for yourself, what’s for lunch?

3:30 p.m. – Lake Cruise

Thursday, April 25th

3:30 p.m. – Lake Cruise

Friday, April 26th

6p.m. – Wildlife Hike – You can explore nature at this park because Lake Dardanelle’s diverse habitats sustain many living creatures. Meadowbrook Trail is home to many of these creatures. Join a park interpreter at the amphitheater and discover what animals call this area home. Then head down the trail to see how many creatures you can see or what traces of them we can find.

Saturday, April 27th

1:30 p.m. – What’s for Lunch? –We have 8,000 gallons of aquariums, filled with many of the fish species found in Lake Dardanelle. Join park staff in the visitor center as they feed the fish live food. See for yourself, what’s for lunch?

1:45 p.m. – Critter Crunch – Lake Dardanelle's diverse habitats provide homes for many creatures large and small. Join a park interpreter in the kid’s corner of the visitor center as she tells you about some of the smaller creatures. She will also be feeding these creatures; so come discover the small native wonders we have around us.

2 p.m. – Nature Journals – Many of the early explorers, including those that traveled through the area around what is now Lake Dardanelle State Park, kept journals of the things they saw and experienced as they traversed the wilderness. Join a park interpreter in the visitor center Orientation Room to learn why it was so important. You will also have the opportunity to make your own nature journal to take with you.

3 p.m. – Wetland Safari – Lake Dardanelle’s diverse habitat is home to a wide variety of creatures, many of which can be found in our wetlands. Join a park interpreter at the amphitheater to explore some of the players in this vital ecosystem.

6 p.m. – Reptilian Riddles – Many creatures call Lake Dardanelle home, including many reptiles. Join a park interpreter at the amphitheater to discover some of the things that make reptiles unique, as well as to get an up close look at one of the park’s reptiles.

Tuesday, April 30th

1:30 p.m. – What’s for Lunch? –We have 8,000 gallons of aquariums, filled with many of the fish species found in Lake Dardanelle. Join park staff in the visitor center as they feed the fish live food. See for yourself, what’s for lunch?

Borrow a Park Adventure & Creativity Kit – (P.A.C.K.) you get all the tools you need for adventure and creativity neatly packaged in a backpack along with an adventure guide full of ideas on what to do with all the items. Our P.A.C.K.’s can be checked out at the visitor center for a $ 10 fee. You keep the pack for 24 hours and get to keep many of the items for future adventures.

Remember that all our programs count toward earning your State Park Explorer Certificate. If you would like more information on this program, ask one of our Park Interpreters.

Lake Dardanelle State Park, 100 State Park Drive Russellville, AR 72802, 479-967-5516, www.arkansasstateparks.com