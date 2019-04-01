The following from a press release issued on the school's Facebook page.

"On the morning of April 1, 2019, a Prescott School District student brought a concealed handgun to campus and shot another District student. The District went into immediate lock down and the attacker was apprehended by law enforcement. The District’s School Resource Officer was in the building and immediately able to assist. The District is fully cooperating with the ongoing law enforcement investigation. It appears this was a premediated attack specifically targeting the injured student, who was airlifted to a medical facility for immediate treatment. The injured student’s medical status will be released if and when approved by the family. Until then, we will continue to keep the student in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. No other injuries were reported.

The District will resume classes and bus routes on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. The safety of our students is our number one priority. We are in the business of educating students and an incident like this is heart breaking. The District will work with law enforcement to review safety and emergency protocols. Counselors will be available to talk with students and provide any support needed. The District will continue to keep all of its patrons updated to the extent allowed by law."