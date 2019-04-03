March 19, 2019) LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Commissioner of State Lands Tommy Land announced that his office will auction tax-delinquent land in Logan County on Thursday, April 4, at 10 a.m. The auction will be held at the Logan County Courthouse in Paris, with registration beginning at 9:30 a.m.

Prospective bidders can find an online Public Auction Catalog, including a buyer’s guide; statutes governing sales; auction date, time and location; and a complete listing of parcels offered. This resource is on the Commissioner’s website, www.cosl.org, and is regularly updated.

“We open the bidding at the amount of taxes, penalties and interest due,” Land said. “Anyone who has delinquent property going up for auction should be aware they only have 10 business days after the auction to redeem property sold there.”

Bidders must register for the auction, but the registration is free. The first $100 of any parcel’s purchase price must be paid in cash, while the remainder may be paid by cash, check or credit card.

“Property taxes help fund schools, roads, libraries and public services including ambulances,” Land said. “Everyone benefits from paying those taxes — and the property owner benefits from paying on time, by avoiding interest and penalties on delinquent taxes.”

Owners of delinquent parcels may call the office at 501-324-9422 to request a Petition to Redeem, or they can print the petition by searching the parcel on the website,www.cosl.org.

