The story starts out sad but ends on a happy note. Melanie Williams contacted the Hot Springs Village Voice to offer a story of the caring, loving community she moved into just a year ago.

In February, Melanie and husband, Zane, were in Arizona on a short vacation. She left her two dogs with a trusted person, but accidents happen. Sadie was OK, but Mr. Bojangles had quickly escaped through an open door and could not be found. Imagine that news coming to you the day before your flight back to Arkansas.

“I was beside myself because this 5-pound Chihuahua miniature Pinscher had been my baby for 10 years,” said Williams.

When she arrived in HSV, she activated her app for Next Door and made calls to the Animal Welfare League and a post was put on Lily Alert. Within two days there were at least 50 people looking for Mr. Bojangles.

“We were notified of a few sighting, but unable to find him. A week went by and I was sure he was dead. I was grieving,” she said. They continued to get calls of hope and messages of sightings.

“The support I was given from Village residents encouraged me to keep up hope. On the eighth day of disappearance, I received a call from Shari Hall. She and her husband, Gary, had spotted a small black dog running down Highway 7 and it veered into the Shell Station. I had a glimmer of hope.”

Searching the area behind Charlie’s Pizza and the Shell Station led them a bit further to some abandoned buildings nearby.

“We called his name over and over and when we got in the car and started to drive away, my husband spotted something black moving behind our car.

“Yes, it was Mr. Bojangles and I couldn’t believe we found him. I know it would never have ended this way if it weren’t for the compassionate people on the Next Door app, Lily Alert, KVRE’s announcement and Animal Welfare calls.”

This is not a story about a dog lost and found, but a community coming together to make a miracle happen.

“The outpouring of love and support I received from people in the Village helped me make it through one of the worst weeks of my life,” said Williams.

Her little furry baby is recovering and as the song says, “He jumped so high, he jumped so high, then he’d lightly touchdown. Mr. Bojangles, Mr. Bojangles, dance.”

For more information on Next Door, go to https://nextdoor.com/city/hot-springs-village. Information on Lily Alert from the HSV Animal Welfare League go to lilyalert@hsvawl.org or contactus@hsvawl.org.