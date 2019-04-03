A new cajun restaurant is ready to open its doors.

Rouxs Cajun Family Restaurant will have a grand opening Friday, April 5 at 27 S. Front Street in Paris.

Owners Doug and Shanna Middleton of Booneville are excited to bring their love of homemade Cajun cuisine to the residents of Paris and the surrounding area.

The Middleton’s have spent the past several weeks renovating the space but said the menu and the building will continue evolving.

“We’re just really focused on quality food,” Shanna said.

But the Middleton’s are not new to the Cajun cooking business. Having started out serving Cajun meals from a food truck, Doug and Shanna decided that it was time to expand and share their food in a family-style restaurant setting.

“We plan to have a wall with pictures from our food truck days,” said Shanna. “It’s our humble beginnings.”

Shanna said that cooking is something that just comes naturally for her.

“I was raised by my grandparents and my grandma was always in the kitchen cooking homemade biscuits and everything from scratch.” “It was just something I have always had a passion for.”

Shanna said she loves to see people enjoy their food and that they decided on Cajun cuisine because Doug is a Cajun and that is what he was accustomed to.

“He is the Cajun and I am the cook,” joked Shanna.

The menu will feature Cajun favorites such as Crawfish on Friday and Saturday nights, Shrimp Boil, Natchitoches Meat Pies, Gumbo, Jambalaya, Po-Boy’s, Gator Bites, Red Beans and Rice and Beignets.

“We will add more items after we get opened and settled,’ said Shanna. “We may try and offer seasonal dishes.”

The Middleton’s are also applying for a liquor license to offer beer and other beverages.

“We know that people like to have a beer with their dinner,” said Doug.

When you enter Rouxs, you will be greeted by a warm and inviting space with a Cajun flair and a New Orleans mural adorning one wall.

“We want it to feel like you are you are coming over to a friend’s house for a crawfish boil,” said Shanna.

“You may come in a stranger, but when you leave our restaurant we want you to leave our friend,” said Doug.

Doug and Shanna are thankful for the support that has already been shown to them through Facebook messages and posts. Rouxs will officially open for business on Friday at 11 a.m.