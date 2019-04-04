A new city dog pound being constructed in Paris is scheduled for completion by mid-April.

The previous facility that was in poor condition according to Mayor Daniel Rogers was torn down at the end of 2018 to construct a new building after concerns were voiced from animal lovers in the community that wanted to see better kennel conditions for the animals and for the city pound employees to work in.

Mayor Daniel Rogers said, “We’ve had citizens and the animal rescue group FurGet Me Not come to meetings as well as offering to help raise money for a new facility. We listened to their input and have made several of the improvements that were suggested.”

Paris Mayor Daniel Rogers said that the original budget for the construction was $20,000, but to improve the shelter conditions for the animals and employees the city increased the budget to $35,000.

“We have put off updating the shelter off for years to allow for other city projects to be completed. Now we want to build it right and feel that with a budget of $35,000 we will have a good shelter that will last a very long time,” said Rogers.

Rogers said that the new construction will allow for twelve dog kennels and four cat kennels and will also include dog runs to enable the animals to go in and out of the kennel into a fenced-in area. The new facility will also have insulation to provide warmer conditions in the winter and to keep moisture out.

Presently, the City Pound is operated by one full-time employee and two on-call weekend employees that help with feeding the animals and cleaning the kennels. Mayor Rogers said that the city has plans to build a fence around the shelter to allow for volunteers to donate their time at the facility but provide a barrier between the pound and the city sewer plant.

For more information on animals that are available for adoption, interested parties can stop by the City Pound Monday-Friday during regular business hours.