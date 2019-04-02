By NICKY SHERMAN

Voice correspondent



Day One began with the recitation of the broad sweep of significant Village events. Dr. Ruth Czirr walked the attendees through a timeline drawn out and posted on the indoor windows of Room 3 at Coronado Center. She emphasized significant periods of action and cost that have impacted the Village since its inception.

Czirr was accompanied by Michele Allgood, a member of the Mitchell Williams law firm in Little Rock. Two of the three board members-elect were present: Dick Garrison and Tormey Campagna. Also present were current board members Cindi Erickson, Tom Weiss, Nancy Luehring, Ralph Turpin, Mike Medica, Buddy Dixon and Bob Cunningham, accompanied by POA CEO Lesley Nalley, CFO Liz Mathis and executive assistant Ella Scotty.

“Today’s focus is to get everybody up to speed with the envelope that you have to function in. So, you’re operating under laws at several different levels, you’re operating under a need for risk management, and you’ve got a very complex organization here compared to most other non-profits,” Czirr said.

“We also want to make sure that new members are brought up to a working level because everybody has a different experience set. Every single thing we say today will be old news to somebody. There will be other things sometime during the day that you simply never have been aware of or that you didn’t know how it applied to you,” Czirr added.

Addressing the newly elected board members, “You’re stepping into an extremely difficult role, but it’s an extremely important role.” “You’re what’s called a 528 [26 U.S.C. 528] for certain property owner associations. The reason for that is you have gates. You serve your members, you don’t serve the public.”

“According to Nalley, the annual revenues of the POA last year were $37 million, which places the POA in the 3 percent of all non-profits with incomes of $5 million an above,” Czirr said. “You have no twins.” There are no POAs that are like HSV when comparing the number of residents, the geographic size [26,000 acres], the number of non-resident members, revenues, assets, and the scope of the operation.

Citing statistics from the Community Association Institute to Hot Springs Village, Czirr noted that there are 300,000 home or property-owner association. The average number of residents is 203. Many of those are one building. According to CAI statistics, the media number of streets owned and maintained in a large-community classification POA is 13 streets and 5 trails or paths. These had at least one golf course. “So, the ones that are most similar to [HSV] maintain at least 13 or 14 streets, have maybe a little over 2000 lots.” When asked how many houses are in HSV, Nalley responded “9,000.”

The historical timeline Czirr sketched out and posted on the window panels covered from the passage of the 1963 Arkansas non-profit corporation act through to this year. Along the way, she mentioned the replacement of the 1963 act with another in 1993, but that entities that had adopted the 1963 act could continue to operate under that act.

The POA did continue to follow the 1963 act, and the recent proposal to adopt the 1993 act failed in the election in November 2018. Over time HSV boards have adopted some 1993 act provisions, however, by bringing language from that act into the POA Bylaws.

In covering the significant events that have impacted the Village since its inception, Czirr touched on topics such as audit reports both bad (2013) and good (2017), significant weather events such as the tornado and floods in 1982, and the ice storm of 2000, and important legal events affecting the Village over the years, including lawsuits.

A significant event was the negotiation and transfer in 2011 of responsibility for the roads and utilities from Cooper Communities to the Village. That agreement also gave the POA architectural control over Village construction. Another was the review and revision of the governance documents in 2017-18, and the appointment of a governance committee, and, finally, the adoption of the Comprehensive Master Plan in April 2018.

Czirr emphasized the importance of following generally accepted accounting practices, which the POA could not do until the replacement of the computer system in 2015-16. She also spoke about the importance of reviewing and revising policy manuals.

In reflecting back on the 1963 act, Czirr observed, “if you are operating under a very antiquated law, that is very short, and is silent on a lot of things, that might lead to a lawsuit or some type of disagreement, if you’re trying to manage your risks, if you’re trying to operate prudently and reasonably as a board, what do you rely on? You can’t just look at the law, that’s where what’s called best practices come into play.” She noted that the POA could look at what other large non-profit organizations and other POAs do and borrow from them some of the practices they have adopted to address risks.

After a short lunch break, Michele Allgood reviewed a slide presentation of the laws and governing documents under which the POA operates. First, she briefly discussed the 1963 Non-profit corporation act and the 1993 act. Moving to the POA documents, she noted that the Articles of Incorporation were filed on April 20, 1970, and that the Articles may be amended by a majority vote of the Board.

The Bylaws, also adopted on April 20, 1970, may also be amended by a vote of the Board and noted that “Articles trump Bylaws.”

The Declaration of Covenants, adopted April 20, 1970, may be amended by a two-thirds vote of the members, but the Protective Covenants may be amended by a vote of the Board. The hierarchy of the governing documents are Declarations, Articles of Incorporation, Bylaws, then policies.

Allgood discussed the Internal Revenue Service code section that determines the Village’s non-profit status, 26 U.S.C. 528, and how those provisions apply to Village income. She read the POA’s statement of purpose from the Declarations which states in part, “the Association has been organized to preserve the value of, and to promote the health, safety and welfare of residents and commercial owners of … real estate.”

Board member duties, responsibilities, and the matter of confidentiality sparked a number of questions from both current and newly elected board members and led to some lively discussion. Allgood touched on the issue of board transparency; both she and Czirr commented that there was no clear answer to how to overcome the perception of lack of transparency.

Near the end of the day, Allgood mentioned the “NIFO Rule: noses in; fingers out.” “Noses in” means the board members should be sufficiently informed, thoroughly engaged, thinking seriously and providing meaningful input into Village matters. “Fingers out” means board members should not get involved in the minutia of operations and that there should be no “Monday morning quarterbacking.”

HSV governing documents may be found on the website explorethevillage.com, under governance. A video of the two-day board orientation session will be posted on YouTube.

Search there under HSVPOA and then scroll through the entries.

The text of the 1963 Non-Profit Corporation Act may be found visiting www.arkleg.state.ar.us and scrolling down the left column for Arkansas Constitution and Statutes. It is cited as Ark. Code Ann. § 4-28-201-206, 209-223.

See related article covering Day Two of the new board member orientation on page 1A.