Check out this sweet country-style home on Highway 65, just a few miles north of Greenbrier.

Offered for sale through Rowlett Realty of Greenbrier, this double-wide mobile home was built in 2007, and would be a great place for a small home business. The home has 1,568 square feet of living space that includes three bedrooms and two full baths. Storage is at a maximum at this home, with a large shop out back attached to the carport. The shop is wired and also includes RV storage. Plus, there is a cute barn-style building for more storage space. The shop is perfect for a business owner to transform into a great work space right at home!

The design of the home includes a split bedroom floor plan, with lots of light neutrals on the walls and some shiplap accents. The best features inside include the nice hardwood floors, a fireplace in the family room, and the eat-in kitchen with a tall bar.

The design and color scheme of the kitchen is very inviting, with modern lightly stained wood cabinets, solid surface countertops, and white appliances. The master bedroom suite not only has a walk-in closet, but it also includes a garden tub, a walk-in shower, and a double-sink vanity.

Other features include:

• Separate laundry room.

• Mineral rights do not transfer.

• Central heat and air.

• Tiled wet areas in the bathrooms.

• Fenced yard.

• Large deck in the back and a big circle drive in the front yard.

This home checks off a lot of boxes on your “must have” list for a new home … including a great asking price of $94,900.

