The Hot Springs second annual Feed the Need food and fundraiser is planned for April 7, 2019, at the Walmart Neighborhood Market on 1544 Malvern Ave. from 12:30 till 3:30 pm, benefitting Project HOPE Food Bank. The event is hosted by Crossgate Church to help children and families throughout the summer when hunger is at its highest level. Summer months are often a challenge for young families with higher electric bills, child care expenses and the elimination of school meals. These additional expenses can reduce a family's ability to keep food on the table. Without the help of pantries in our community, many children would not have the nutrition needed to maintain basic health and well-being.

"The food drive allows everyone to come together to help children and families through the tough summer months" explained David Roshto from Crossgate Church. "We would like to invite your church, organization, neighborhood, and individuals to make a monetary or food donation during this event". In 2018, the event raised 6,500 pounds of food and we would like to surpass that amount and have a record-breaking event for 2019. This can only be accomplished with your help. If you cannot make the Sunday event, I would like to invite you to drop off your contributions at Project HOPE Food Bank, 915b Gaines Ave in Hot Springs, Arkansas. It would be an honor to have you tour our facility and learn about our programs. You can also donate online at www.projecthopefoodbank.org.