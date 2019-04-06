Drivers on Free Ferry Road in Fort Smith will likely see work being done on the Interstate 540 bridge Sunday as the Arkansas Department of Transportation stages for rehabilitation.

ArDOT District Construction Engineer Jason Hughey said Friday although plans are subject to change, the bridge work is expected to begin in about two weeks. A platform is being constructed Sunday and Monday to protect drivers and others passing going under the bridge that spans Free Ferry Road, Hughey explained.

As reported March 16 in the Times Record, resurfacing work for Interstates 40 and 540 is requiring overnight lane closures for selected sections in Sebastian and Crawford counties until mid-2020.

Lane closures in 2-mile sections between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. started March 17. The current project includes I-40 between mile markers 0 and 22, and I-540 between mile markers 8 and 12. It is anticipated to be complete by mid-2020.

Danny Straessle, public information officer for ArDOT, said the contract bid amount is $53,245,516 with Apac-Central Inc. and the project is part of the state's bonded Interstate Rehabilitation Program.The work also includes “deck rehabilitation” to improve the driving surface of several bridges on I-540 that were not part of the work performed on this route in 2013.

Other projects

In a report to the Frontier Metropolitan Planning Organization this week, it was also noted the planned widening and partial relocation of Arkansas 255 at Barling and Chaffee Crossing could begin as early as December. A contractor’s bid has not yet been chosen, but roadway and right-of-way plans are mostly done.

Repaving of West Denver Street in Greenwood is also expected to begin in late July.

And Fort Smith Airport Director Michael Griffin reminded the MPO members of an open house for the airport's new fire station at 10 a.m. April 16.