On May 13, Diamante Country Club will again host the annual Arkansas Freedom Fund golf scramble.

This AFF fundraising event helps Arkansas’ wounded warriors and other veterans. The price for a team entry is $500 which includes golf, a hat, cart and lunch. Donor support provides rehabilitation for our wounded warriors, as well as needed equipment and opportunities.

Hole sponsorships are $200 or one can sponsor a warrior for $125. Make checks payable to Arkansas Freedom Fund.

Sign up or donate soon at www.ArkansasFreedomFund.org or by mail to: AFF, 6017 Springwood Circle, Bryant, AR, 72022. Or call 501-517-5338.

AFF is an Arkansas registered nonprofit 501(c)(3) corporation and all staff are volunteers. Donations are tax deductible.



