The month of April the Greers Ferry Library will display the photographic work of Heather McCarty, currently an Adjunct History Instructor at the Heber Springs campus, Arkansas State University. She has a Bachelor of Arts from Williams College and a Master of Arts in History from ASU Jonesboro.

McCarty enjoys family's and children's portraiture using natural light only. Her two boys, Samuel and Luke, are often subjects of interest. She is a homemaker and wife of Paul McCarty, West Side First Baptist Church's very popular Minister of Worship and Youth Ministry in Greers Ferry.

McCarty's work will be displayed throughout April in the Greers Ferry Library, 8249 Edgemont Road, Unit 9, near the Subway Restaurant . Hours for the library are M/W/F Noon to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday 9:00 a.m. to Noon. Visitors are welcome. Come and enjoy McCarty's delightful work.