Arkansas State held the first scrimmage of spring ball Friday afternoon inside of Centennial Bank Stadium. The Red Wolves are breaking in a new starting quarterback while also working with a new offensive coordinator.

Both sides of the football struggled with penalties. The defense jumped offsides a total of eight times, while the offense had five false starts. Additional penalties came along for a facemask and horse collar tackle.

Head coach Blake Anderson said that his team will be able to learn a lot from the first scrimmage of the year.

“I’d say it is going to be a pretty good teaching tape,” Anderson said. “There’s some good things and obviously plenty of bad. We set a record for false starts and jumping offsides, which we have got to get cleaned up. We got out of it healthy and I thought the effort was pretty good. There will be plenty to teach off of. We are halfway through, and we’ve got a lot of work to do.”

The defense certainly is ahead of the game at this point. Red Wolf defenders recorded a total of 15 sacks in the scrimmage. Defensive linemen Kevin Thurmon, Wyatt Luebke, William Bradley-King, Tony Adams, Aaron Donkor, Derrick Bean, Forrest Merrill, Noel Iquchukwu, and Darreon Jackson all got to the quarterbacks throughout the scrimmage.

Despite the consistent pressure from the defense, the A-State offense was able to move the ball. Quarterback Logan Bonner went 17-of-24 passing for 309 yards and a touchdown. The touchdown pass came on a 43-yard pass which saw Kirk Merritt get behind the defense for the wide open reception.

While the defense seemed to be ahead of the offense at several points during the scrimmage, Anderson noted that it was a good sign to see them get into the end zone on a couple of occasions.

“When you are starting at the minus 30 you might not ever get there,” Anderson said. “They were all scripted drives in terms of how many numbers of plays we would go, and really didn’t want to work goal line or score zone. We’re not that far along yet. For them to get in that is a good sign.

“We have a tremendous amount of work to do. The O-line has a lot of work to do to solidify that. We were without a couple of guys today, and we need those guys back. For me, the progress between now and next Friday is huge. We’ve got to see some drastic changes in some people.”

Bubba Ogbebor had a solid day, leading all receivers with eight receptions for 134 yards. Dahu Green looked healthy after returning from a season ending injury last year, pulling down five passes for 127 yards. Jonathan Adams had six receptions for 57 yards, Eugene Minter had four receptions for 49 yards, and Brandon Bowling had three receptions for 45 yards.

Running backs had a solid day of work as well with newcomer Ryan Graham asserting himself throughout the day. Graham had four rushers for 31 yards and a touchdown, while Jamal Jones had six touches for 15 yards, followed by Marcel Murray with eight touches for 13 yards.

Carson Coats showed poise at quarterback going 6-of-10 for 115 yards, while Coltin Clack was 12-of16 for 112 yards.

Special teams had a good day. Kicker Blake Grupe went 5-of-6, to include hitting a 45-yarder that the defense was able to get a hand on. His only miss came from a 35-yard kick from the right hash that was just to the right of the right upright. His final kick may have been his best, hitting from 48-yards with plenty of length to show he could hit from beyond 50 yards.

Cody Grace had a solid day punting, flipping the field with each punt during various punting drills.

Anderson said some of the things that he wants to see his team work on between now and the spring game.

“Just consistency and get rid of the self-inflicted mistakes,” he said. “A turnover down on the five, just things that we can’t do. Self-inflicted mistakes. And then the new guys, just communicating better and understanding what we are doing. We are going to add more this week, so that will be a challenge to see how they respond.”

UNOFFICIAL SCRIMMAGE STATS

PASSING

Logan Bonner (17-24-0, 309 yds, 1 TD); Carson Coats (6-10-0, 115 yds); Coltin Clack (12-16-0, 112 yds); KaRon Coleman (1-2-0, 10 yds)

RECEIVING

Bubba Ogbebor (8-134 yds); Dahu Green (5-127 yds); Jonathan Adams (6-57 yds); Kirk Merritt (3-52 yds, 1 TD); Eugene Minter (4-49 yds); Brandon Bowling (3-45 yds); DJ Chapman (1-30 yds); Omar Bayless (1-19 yds); Reed Tyler (1-13 yds); Darveon Brown (1-7 yds); Javonis Isaac (1-5 yds); TW Ayers (1-5 yds); Marcel Murray (1-3 yds)

RUSHING

Ryan Graham (4-31 yds, 1 TD); Jamal Jones (6-15 yds); Marcel Murray (8-13 yds); Logan Bonner (1-4 yds); Cooper Lucas (1-0 yds); DJ Chapman (2- -2 yds, 1 TD)

TACKLES

Darreon Jackson: 5 tkl, 1.5 TFL, 0.5 sack; Kevin Thurmon: 4 tkl, 4 TFL, 4 sacks; Wyatt Luebke: 3 tkl, 2.5 TFL, 2 sacks; Caleb Bonner: 3 tkl; Tony Adams: 2 tkl, 2 TFL, 2 sacks, 1 PBU; Amir Howard: 2 tkl, 1 TFL; Elery Alexander: 2 tkl; Tajhea Chambers: 2 tkl, 1 PBU; Logan Wescott: 2 tkl, 1 TFL

William Bradley-King: 2 tkl, 2 TFL, 2 sack; Aaron Donkor: 2 tkl, 2 TFL, 2 Sack; Kirk Louis: 1 tkl;

Terry Hampton: 1 tkl, 0.5 TFL; Colby Sigears: 1 tkl, 1 PBU; Jeffmario Brown: 1 tkl; Nathan Page: 1 tkl; Derrick Bean: 1 tkl, 1 TFL, 1 sack; Jeremy Smith: 1 tkl; Javier Carbonell: 1 tkl; Jaden Harris: 1 tkl;

Noel Iwuchukwu: 1 tkl, 0.5 TFL, 0.5 sack; Jeremy Smith: 1 tkl; Forrest Merrill: 1 tkl, 1 TFL, 1 sack, 1 Fumble Recovery; Trent Ellis-Brewer: 1 PBU