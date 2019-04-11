John Edward Carson, 74, of Clinton, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019, in Conway. He was born in Orlando, Florida on December 25, 1944 to Robert Russell and Jane Irene (LaForge) Carson.

John grew up in New York and joined the U.S. Coast Guard in 1963. He served for 22 years before retiring in Governor’s Island, New York. John went on to work as Civil Service for the U.S. Navy. He retired in 2001 on medical disability. John loved to travel, see new places and study the scriptures.

He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter – Day – Saints and attended the Choctaw Ward in Quitman, Arkansas.

John is preceded in death by his father, Robert R. Carson, grandfather, Russell Lee Carson and grandmother, Jennie May (Hoffman) Carson.

Left to cherish John’s memory is his beloved wife Leona (Hawthorne) Carson, daughter, Theresa R. Carson, mother, Jane (Laforge) Carson of New York, brothers; Russell L. (Ramona) Carson of Florida, William H. (Susie) Carson of New York and sister, Patricia I. Carson (Steven) Aviza of New York. John will also be missed by his many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, at Roller – McNutt Funeral Home in Clinton, Arkansas. Interment will follow at Dennard Cemetery in Dennard.