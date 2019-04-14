Married Nov. 3, 2018 at The Loft at Stone Oak in Greenwood

Kayla Thomas and Hayden Smith are both from Fort Smith. Kayla’s parents are Pam Thompson and Kenny and Stacy Thames of Greenwood. Hayden’s parents are Rusty and Terri Smith of Greenwood.

How did you meet?

We actually both grew up in Greenwood, but it wasn’t until college that we started dating. I went to the University of Arkansas, and Hayden went to University of Central Arkansas. Hayden happened to be in Fayetteville for the weekend visiting a friend during U of A Homecoming. All of the sororities were lined up at the bottom of Dickson Street ready to walk in the Homecoming parade, and I saw Hayden on the back of his friend’s scooter. I went over to talk to him, wearing my tutu and all (it was customary to dress up for the parade), and he asked me to hang out later that night after the homecoming pep rally. We hung out that night. The next day he put in for a transfer to the University of Arkansas, and the rest is history.



How did he propose?

Every year Hayden’s family takes photos for Christmas cards. After five years of dating, I was basically part of the family, so I was included in these photos. I had been included in the photos for the previous three years, so this was nothing new. We would usually do group photos and then some individual couple photos. “We decided” to take our couples photo in front of the big heart they have painted on the side of their barn. Little did I know this was the plan all along. Our photographer, Kim Singer, was telling us how beautiful of a couple we were. She asked if she was ever going to have to opportunity to take our engagement photos one day.

Hayden said, “Well maybe if she would say ‘Yes.’”

I replied, “Well maybe if you would ask me!”

He got down on his knee and said, “How about I ask you right now?”

Of course I said yes, and all of our friends and family who had traveled near and far came driving up, and walking out of the woods. We had a huge crab boil, celebrated and spent the evening with our favorite people!

What was your wedding day like?

The only way to describe it is perfect. Everything down to the very last detail was exactly how I dreamt it would be. Hayden’s parents own The Loft and Hayden actually helped build it, so the venue was a no-brainer. We had a neutral color palette with pops of blush and wine and tons of greenery. We had the most beautiful floral installations and arrangements, and we even added touches of duck feathers because Hayden is an avid duck hunter.

We spent the day separately, each with our closest friends and family getting ready for our the best day of our lives. Once I was finally able to see Hayden, it’s like the day went into fast forward. Frankie Post officiated our ceremony, and it was simple, sweet and beautiful.

After we said “I Do” we actually got a moment to ourselves, and shared a private dinner together before joining everyone at the reception. Rather than having a formal dinner, we had food stations that consisted of “build your own” tacos, pasta, loaded mashed potatoes and sushi. We spent the evening eating cake, enjoying the cigar bar, being silly in the photo booth and dancing the night away. We even had our first dance painted live by Greenwood local, Teri Hicks. It was amazing. The day wouldn’t have been possible without our friends and family, and we couldn’t have asked for a more perfect day.

Where was your Honeymoon?

We went on a “Minimoon” as we like to call it. We took a quick trip to Eureka Springs to relax after all of the excitement from the wedding. We stayed in an Air Bed and Breakfast that was a quaint little cabin tucked back in the woods. It had a hot tub on the back deck overlooking the trees, and it was the perfect place to just unwind. We explored the town, shopped and ate some of the best meals of our lives. It is such a unique place to visit, we definitely plan to go back. We plan on taking a longer honeymoon this year (hopefully somewhere tropical), so we are excited for that as well.

Wedding Vendors

Wedding Planner - JLK Weddings

Venue - The Loft at Stone Oak

Florist - Booneville Flower Shop

Photographer - Kim Singer Photography

Airstream Bar - NWA High Society

Pastor - Frankie Post

Videographer - Nilo Productions

Rentals - Tables Matter, RSVP, Eventures

Wedding Gown - Always & Forever

Hair - Kristi Turner

Makeup - Adriann Duncan

Catering - Justin Butcher with Aramark

Cakes - Sweet Boutique

Signage - House of Jos