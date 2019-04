The Dillard's at the Pines Mall is now a clearance center for the store chain. This is the first Dillard's Clearance Center in Arkansas, according to the company's website. The store will offer discounted merchandise.

Clearance stores are locations where large retail companies like Dillard’s send items they have overstocked and sell them at vastly reduced prices. It also means the clearance store won’t have the full range of products or sizes available at other Dillard’s locations.