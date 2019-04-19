THEFTS

NORTH N STREET, 4500 BLOCK: A flat bed trailer valued at $2,800 was reported stolen.

SOUTH 18TH STREET, 500 BLOCK: A brake light valued at $100 was reported stolen in a vehicle break-in.

YORKSHIRE DRIVE, 4500 BLOCK: Coils valued at $1,500 were reported stolen.

BIRNIE AVENUE, 2400 BLOCK: A cellphone valued at $200 was reported stolen in a burglary involving force.

ASSAULTS

JIY WIAN LE'TRELLE HUGHES OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor third-degree domestic battery.

A FORT SMITH WOMAN reported a man pointed a gun at a woman following an argument.

ILLEGAL DRUGS

ARMANDO ALVEREZ-VALENCIA OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of drug paraphernalia to ingest methamphetamine or cocaine and an Immigration Customs Enforcement hold.

TREYY CALVIN EVANS OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of less than 2 grams of a Schedule I or II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia to ingest methamphetamine or cocaine and furnishing a prohibited article in a correctional facility and misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

OTHER INCIDENTS/ARRESTS

SHAWN MICHAEL GARRETT OF JAMESTOWN, N.Y. was arrested on a felony fugitive from justice warrant out of White County, Ill.

A MAN, NO ADDRESS LISTED, reported one of the former tenants in the 800 block of North C Street caused $500 damage to a window.

WILLIAM RAFAEL LIX OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of felony second-degree domestic battery, first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor, possession of less than 2 grams of a Schedule I or II controlled substance possession of between 2-28 grams of a Schedule I or II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia to ingest methamphetamine or cocaine, a failure to pay fine warrant and a failure to appear warrant.

A FORT SMITH WOMAN reported $500 damage to a 2003 Ford vehicle.

RONALD COLEMAN BRUCE OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of two counts of felony possession of drug paraphernalia to ingest methamphetamine or cocaine and two counts of theft by receiving with a debit card and two misdemeanor failure to pay fine warrants.

BRANDON JAMES MATHIS OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a defaced firearm, possession of a firearm by a certain person and theft of a firearm by receiving and a parole violation.