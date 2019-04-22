Weather predictions have forced the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission and Community First Alliance to postpone this weekend's "Big Catch" fishing event and community fair until Saturday, May 18, at MacArthur Park Pond in downtown Little Rock.

Organizers hope the shift will result in better weather to get as many people from the community involved in this free event. The event will start at 8 a.m. May 18 and runs into the early afternoon, with lots of prizes, a health fair and other activities and games for the whole family, food (free lunch), and around 2,000 catfish stocked in the pond along with what's already there, ready to be caught.