A Clarksville man was killed and another was injured in a crash early Saturday morning, according to a fatal crash summary from the Arkansas State Police.

The crash took place on County Road 2250 in Johnson County at 1:22 a.m. Saturday. A 2010 Toyota FJ Cruiser was traveling west at a high rate of speed when the driver, Isaac Reed Mendez, 20, of Clarksville, failed to negotiate a curve to the right. Mendez lost control of his vehicle and overturned in a ditch. Mendez died as a result of the crash. A passenger, Andres Corral, 27, of Clarksville, was injured and taken to Johnson Regional Medical Center.

The summary listed the weather condition as clear and the road condition as dry.