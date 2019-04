Fort Smith police are investigating a reported robbery near a commercial area in the south end of town.

The man who reported the incident said several men around 1 p.m. April 5 hit him in the head and took his bag of medications in the 4000 block of Phoenix Avenue. They then got into their truck and left the scene, the incident report states.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Police Department at (479) 709-5100.