The Faulkner County Cleanup, which continues until noon today, saw a huge turnout on its first day.

“I was so proud we had good weather and the public supported this effort,” Faulkner County Judge Jim Baker said on Friday. “I’m delighted with what I’ve seen just today. It’s impressive.”

This was the third year for the Faulkner County Solid Waste District and city sanitation departments to have the countywide event.

“It has doubled all expectations this year,” Baker said, noting that traffic was backed up at the Vilonia and Wooster sites Friday afternoon. “We’re really surprised to see the turnout of the public taking advantage of this opportunity. This year seems like a real supportive effort from people all over the county.”

Receptacles will be out from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at the following drop-off sites:

• Faulkner County Road Department at 65 Acklin Gap Road in Conway.

• Vilonia Street Department at 47 North Mount Olive Street in Vilonia.

• Guy City Hall at 405 Highway 25 North in Guy.

• Wooster Fire Department at14 Hankins St. in Wooster.

• Conway Expo Center at 2505 East Oak St. in Conway.

Call the Faulkner County Solid Waste District Office for details at 501-336-0758.