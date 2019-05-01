The first businesses planning to move into Heritage Village on the Arkansas Colleges of Health Education campus were announced Tuesday.

“We have received numerous inquiries about leasing space at Heritage,” said Thomas Webb, vice president of operations, in the release. “We are excited to offer the community dining and retail options that will enhance living and working in this region.”

Carrot Dirt Organics will open its second location at the new development. The company was created to provide organic juices, but its offerings include smoothies, salads, produce and other organic foods.

Brandon Parker owns the store with his wife and said he believes this will be a great opportunity for them to expand and will be a “great asset” to those working and living at Chaffee Crossing.

Parker appreciates the opportunity to provide a service in that part of town and said the vision for the area complements what Carrot Dirt is about: providing healthy choices for people and promoting an engaged community.

The location at GreenPointe Shopping Center features the kitchen area where juices and other fresh products are made along with a market-style shop. Parker said the store carries different natural groceries and products he and his wife like. At the Heritage Village location, however, the market will be replaced with a full-service coffee bar.

Customers can already purchase Onyx drip coffee, which is brewed in the morning, but Parker said the second store will also provide espresso, lattes, cappuccinos and other coffee beverages.

“We see ourselves as a great fit for that area,” Parker said.

Pizza Parlour will be the first restaurant at Heritage Village, and according to the press release, it will feature a daily lunch buffet of fresh pizza and a fresh salad bar.

Kyu Shun Lee, Pizza Parlour owner, is working to expand the business with his wife and son who are co-owners. He said this is the first part of the process and he hopes to expand to Fayetteville and Bentonville, too.

“We’re just trying to see how it goes; hopefully, everybody will like it. Everything is building up out there,” Lee said of the Chaffee area.

There will also be an additional location of Mr. Rob’s Cleaners and a Barre One Fitness studio, which offers full-body workouts using a ballet barre. Barre One will carry Lululemon athleticwear.

Fort Chaffee Redevelopment Authority Marketing Director Lorie Robertson previously called ACHE a cornerstone of Chaffee Crossing and a major reason for more than $1.6 billion capital investments have been made in the area.

“There’s no question that the development associated with the Arkansas Colleges of Health Education has not only contributed but spurred development in general in Chaffee Crossing. We couldn’t be prouder,” Robertson said at the college’s five-year celebration.

Heritage Village will feature several courtyard homes, townhomes, commercial properties and the Celebration Garden and Wellness Park, which honors the osteopathic college’s anatomical donors. It is scheduled to open this summer.