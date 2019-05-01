Fort Smith police say they maintained transparency in their probe into the death of Jonathan Logston.

Police spokesperson Aric Mitchell said investigators handed over all evidence uncovered in Fayetteville attorney Sara Jewell's probe into the 2016 death of Logston, 35, to Sebastian County Prosecutor Dan Shue in their original investigation. Jewell in her investigation alleged department and state law infractions by former police officer Jarrod Taylor, who in the early hours of Aug. 7, 2016, drove a police cruiser into Logston while he pushed his motorcycle on the side of U.S. 271 in the dark.

Shue following the Police Department investigation said he didn't find probable cause to charge Taylor in the incident, stating he wasn't texting or intoxicated at the time of the collision, that the area was poorly lit and that Logston didn't have reflective clothing or gear.

Shue in his report said Taylor applied his brakes and tried to swerve out of Logston's way to avoid the collision. Jewell and Police Department officials found Taylor exceeded the posted speed limit by 20 mph while en route to a non-life-threatening response. They also found Taylor did not use lights or his siren.

Dashcam footage obtained by the Times Record begins almost at the moment of impact between Logston and the cruiser windshield. Mitchell said Police Department officials thought they could submit the 60 seconds of video footage before the collision but were unable to.

"The prerecord feature that was supposed to catch on didn’t," Mitchell said. Logston's sister, Amanda Corbin, said Police Department officials told lawyers footage of the collision was "corrupted" when they reached out to them for an additional copy after the copy they were given read as corrupted.

Taylor in the video said Logston was "in the street, pushing" his motorcycle and that he "never saw him" because Logston didn't have his lights on. Taylor in the video also calls other units after the collision. Shue in his report stated Taylor called in aid after impact.

Shue in his report said Taylor also said Taylor had sent a text message six minutes before the collision. Jewell in her findings alleged Taylor deleted text messages off his phone during the Police Department investigation. She also alleged investigating officers didn't take photographs of messages between Taylor and officer Heather Weaver, who he was texting minutes before the collision.

Shue could not be reached for comment Tuesday about the independent investigation into Logston's death.