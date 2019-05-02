Fort Smith police are investigating a reported robbery Monday in a hotel room.

The man who reported the incident said he met a woman on Monday evening in a room at Rodeway Inn, 6001 Rogers Ave., and was confronted by a black man once in the room. He said the man told him he had a gun and demanded he give him all his money. The man gave him $400, the incident report states.

The man left the hotel in a white Chevy Cruz with a California license plate, the report states.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Fort Smith Police Department at (479) 709-5100.