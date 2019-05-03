There has been a gas explosion, followed by a roaring leak since about 10:45 p.m. somewhere off Highway 7 south of the West Gate. A Voice staff member saw traffic turning around about Faith Fellowship Church, and heavier traffic leaving Glazy Peau road onto 7. Vehicles were backed up about 10 deep. A grouping of emergency vehicles was at the corner of Glazy Peau and 7.



At this time, the roar has lessened suddenly, so it is near to being under control.