Airbnb’ers visiting Fort Smith will not be subject to the 2% city sales tax, at least not yet.

A resolution to levy the sales tax through a voluntary collection agreement with Airbnb died due to a “lack of a second.” City Administrator Carl Geffken told the board the contract — which was negotiated and prepared by the company — could not be modified. Ward 3 Director Lavon Morton made the motion to approve it.

“If we want to collect our 2% sales tax — which goes for streets and drainage, the fire department, the parks department, and paying off the sales and use tax bonds — then this is something we need to have approved,” Geffken said.

Geffken believes the board needs more clarification on the issue, because the tax isn’t paid for by residents.

“It’s (paid by) people who are coming to stay here in Fort Smith,” Geffken said. “It puts our hotels and motels on a level playing field with Airbnb. That’s the key point.”

Guests at hotels such as the DoubleTree or Hampton Inn have to pay more taxes, because they are subject to the 3% hotel tax and 2% sales tax. He believes it’s only fair for guests of Airbnb to pay the same percentage.

The Advertising and Promotion Commission approved at the end of April a separate voluntary collection agreement to levy the 3% hotel tax.

Major keys to the sales tax agreement, if later passed, states the city may audit Airbnb services but it would be anonymous and based on taxable booking transactions, so no identifiable details would be given to the city or A&P Commission. The city may audit an individual host, however, if it receives complaints separate from the agreement with Airbnb.

Hosts also won’t be required to pay taxes or other fees related to bookings made before contract approval and nothing in the resolution stops the city from requiring hosts to obtain a business license.

Jim Lane, a Fort Smith Airbnb host, said he doesn’t like new taxes, but he understands the need to be fair if hotels are paying additional ones.

“We’re basically doing the same thing that hotels are doing,” Lane said.

Taxing tourists

A memo from Storm Nolan, A&P commissioner, to other members says Airbnb doesn’t collect and remit taxes as required by state law and city ordinance.

According to information from Airbnb, Arkansas listings are subject to the state general sales and use tax, Arkansas accommodations tax, and local city and county taxes.

Lane’s contract indicates Airbnb would calculate and remit all applicable taxes as part of the booking fee for the apartment he has listed.

Laura Rillos, Airbnb spokesperson, confirmed Lane’s claim, saying the company handles the tax collection and submission to the proper jurisdictions.

Fort Smith listings say sales tax is collected, but Geffken thinks the note is due to the company being proactive.

“I’ve seen Fort Smith, and I’m like, ‘Wow, we haven’t approved the VCA yet.’ I think when they work on this, and there’s something they feel is going to be passed, they’re johnny on the spot. That’s my inkling on that.”

Geffken said some municipalities may not need the official approval of its city council and this would be an item an official, such as the finance director, could approve. Fort Smith, however, needs board approval.

Rillos said Tuesday night the 2% city tax is already being collected, but the city has given no indication it has received any tax payments from Airbnb listings.

Airbnb is a hotel alternative where residents of a city may rent homes, apartments and private rooms. It is unclear the exact number of hosts in Fort Smith, but as of Tuesday night, Geffken said there are 24 in city limits.

Geffken praised the board for being “circumspect” and not approving a resolution of which they were unsure. He plans to present more information to clarify the issue, which could happen next week, but he isn’t yet certain.