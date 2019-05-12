Fort Smith is less than one month away from the anticipated start of construction for several projects approved in the 2018 millage.

Steve Sparling of project manager HPM updated the Board of Education Monday at its work session of the progress being made.

Wear Construction of Fort Smith was selected as the contractor for the security packages that will be upgraded this summer at some of the elementary schools. Sparling said this includes secure access, doors, frames and other auxiliary aspects of the security upgrades.

Requests for qualifications recently went out to the public for the construction manager at risk position. These groups will handle work at Northside High School, Southside High School and Darby Junior High.

Sparling said three bidders have ties to the city and the other three were located just outside the region. A shortlist is supposed to be compiled and interviews announced soon. Interviews are supposed to take place over the next two weeks, so a recommendation can be made to the board.

Work is scheduled to begin in early June shortly after school dismisses for break.

Morrison Elementary will be the first of the elementary schools to receive renovations. The plan is to install demountable walls that can be moved around or replaced easily.

Sparling told the board it is the next project to go out for bid, but it is awaiting final approval from the state before applications can go live.

“This is one of the three projects that goes this summer,” Sparling said.

New designs

There had previously been concerns about the Northside competition gym, because it looked “squished.” Sparling said this has been remedied due to a waterline relocation.

A line currently runs directly underneath 22nd Street, but Sparling said HPM has been working with the Fort Smith Engineering Department and determined the line can be rerouted through two pieces of property owned by the school.

“That’ll give us the ability to expand over to 22nd Street,” Sparling said.

The orientation of the basketball court was rotated 90 degrees and the student section seating will go all the way to the court.

Having the court rotated from the original design is supposed to help with the flow of fans and allow for easy access to both sides of the building.

“I just want to say that looks so much better than the first layout,” board member Wade Gilkey said.

Southside’s outer facade was also included in the project update. It will likely be a two-story glass front with an overhang. The front of the building will feature the Maverick logo and be lit from within, which is supposed to be eye-catching at night.

The secure entry will also connect the school and the auditorium, giving one main entrance. This will enhance the security by making all guests enter through one location, but it also expands the entry point for the auditorium.

For after hours events at the auditorium, however, the school will have the option of just opening the secure vestibule for access and lock the main school building.

Board member Talicia Richardson thanked HPM and Corgan, the master planner, for listening to the feedback given by the board and the schools. She said the Southside updates give the school a sense of identity and changes to the gym will be better.

“Thank you guys and thank the citizens committee input. This is the way the architectural process is supposed to work,” Eric Horstman from Corgan said. “We’re not just bringing something and saying, ‘Take it or leave it.’”

Lastly, planning for the career and technology center is underway. Several tours of the facility have been completed with the Superintendent’s Student Advisory Committee, Superintendent’s Communications Council, Workforce Development and Citizens Millage Advisory Committee.

The district has applied for a U.S. Economic Development Administration grant. If funds are received, they would be put toward the creation of the center.

Sparling said the district and HPM are continuing to seek input as the project goes forward; he noted the student advisory council having the most difficult questions.

Superintendent Doug Brubaker said there’s been a lot of discussion among students and their parents regarding the new center.

The career and tech center, Northside and Southside are supposed to be complete by the fall of 2021. Morrison Elementary was originally scheduled for a completion date of August 2020, but the demountable wall system should make it where most, if not all, work can be completed this summer.