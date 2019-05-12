Themes of achievement and excellence were evident from both graduates and speakers at the 101st University of Arkansas Fort Smith commencement ceremony Saturday.

UAFS on Saturday graduated 662 students with associate's, bachelor's and master's degrees. Students after they crossed the podium Saturday morning said they were excited to use the skills they honed in their time at the university in the professional world.

"You should be very proud of the accomplishments that you are recognized for. You have completed a chapter in your life," UAFS Academic Affairs Vice President Michael Moore told the graduates. "It’s not the end of your journey."

The UAFS class of 2019 graduated with 135 associate's degrees, 523 bachelor's degrees and four master's degrees. The graduates were split between a 10 a.m. ceremony that recognized graduates from the Business, Health Sciences and Science, Technology, Engineering & Mathematics colleges and a 2 p.m. ceremony that recognized those from the Applied Science and Technology, Communication, Languages, Arts and Social Sciences colleges.

ProPak CEO Steve Clark, who spoke at the 10 a.m. ceremony, told the graduates they should be "committed to excellence" in their careers and their personal lives. He said they should lay a foundation of principles to build their lives on and avoid cynicism.

"Strive for what is good. Use what you’ve worked for to make the world better," Clark told the graduates. Serna encouraged the graduates to continue to explore the world around them.

For some of the graduates, exploring the world with the skills they've honed will happen in Fort Smith. Bailee Davis, who transferred to UAFS from Eastern Oklahoma State University in Wilburton, will use her accounting degree at BKD Accounting in town.

Davis, who was part of a sorority at UAFS, said she is happy she attended the school but also said graduating Saturday felt "wonderful."

"It certainly feels like hard work has paid off," she said.

Finance major Kevin Jiminez said he also plans to stay in Fort Smith and work at First National Bank. He said he already works at First National and that managers there want to promote him now that he has a degree.

Jimenez said he was at UAFS for five years.

"There was about three times I changed my major, so just to be able to know where I need to be in life and be willing to take that route is such a blessing," he said.

Other UAFS graduates, like mid-level education major Cory White, will take their skills and qualifications outside of the Fort Smith region. White said he will teach math and science at a school in Conway.

White, who was involved in freshman orientation at UAFS, said he was happy to graduate but that he will miss the school.

"It's been five long years," White said. "It's been awesome."

"You are extraordinary individuals, and I encourage you to continue on that path," UAFS Interim Chancellor Edward Serna told the graduates.