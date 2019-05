Everybody should know what a great Computer Club we have here in Hot Springs Village! They offer great classes and help sessions with a wide variety of devices. I recently attended two classes with only three students in attendance – very sad that more people didn’t attend. Such great information and help is being offered for anyone in need.

Their website is cchsv.org. Their spring classes just ended and classes will resume again in the fall. Check them out!



Jayne Staffeldt

Hot Springs Village