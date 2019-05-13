Most of the POA directors ran promising to make things more transparent so they could restore the property owners’ trust. So let’s see if I have this straight:

• The first meeting of the new board was on the afternoon of April 17. It was in secret.

• The second meeting of the board was on May 1 – the first day of the board’s annual two-day retreat. The meeting was in secret.

• At the third meeting of the board on May 2, the board agreed to resume monthly work sessions. They’ll call them brainstorming sessions. And they’ll be in secret.

Yup, we’re off to a great start.



Frank Leeming

Hot Springs Village