When I and others from our office are out in the community we are many times asked, “How is the Voice doing?” We get it. With so many newspapers closing these days, the community is probably, to some degree, wondering if the Hot Springs Village Voice is next. Rest assured we are fine, profitable and looking forward to serving you for years to come.

The digital factor is absolutely part of the newspaper industry today and those of you who view us online have noticed we have much more content there than in years past. This includes the recent addition of a new web exclusive series we call “Voice Your Questions with Jeff Meek.” Thus far we have had for questioning CEO Lesley Nalley and today POA tourism director Kevin Sexton. We look forward to doing more of those interviews in the coming weeks.

Hear this. Our print edition is not going anywhere. We remain committed to the physical copy of the Voice and understand that many of you enjoy holding that newspaper in your hands. While we did have a change in our delivery method to postal, overall the change has resulted in fewer missed paper complaints.

At this time we have no information on a rate increase, thus the Voice remains a bargain at $45 per year, which breaks down to $3.75 per month.

Our now-thriving online presence, through our website www.hsvvoice.com, our social media (which can be found using the handle @hsvillagevoice) and our app, provide not only a digital copy of the paper with features like “pinch to zoom” to make the text larger and text to speech (which will read the paper to you), but daily updates on news and events happening in and around our community.

We also have your favorite puzzles in our TV Viewer that you can hold in your hand and fill out. We understand that our readership enjoys their weekly puzzles and though in the last year they have moved from “C” section to the Viewer, we have been able to keep those available to you.

We at the Voice are thriving and growing digitally, but our heart remains with our print edition and I don’t see that changing any time soon.



